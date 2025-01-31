DeepSeek created a humorous rap roasting ChatGPT in Hinglish, leading to a playful exchange between the two AIs. Users found the rap battle hilariously entertaining.

DeepSeek, the Chinese AI application, has gained widespread popularity since its debut. From the US stock market crash and data security concerns to reports of biases, DeepSeek has managed to make headlines throughout the week.

Intrigued by this latest tech innovation, a social media user decided to try it out. But she didn't want her DeepSeek trial to be a general query, so she pitched it against its American rival, OpenAI's ChatGPT, in the most unusual way.

LinkedIn user Aditi Ganvir asked DeepSeek to create a rap roasting ChatGPT in Hinglish (a hybrid use of English and Hindi), and the result was hilarious.

Although amused by the rap, Aditi said she is “surprised and honestly a bit scared" of what technology can do.

DeepSeek's rap on ChatGPT: From calling it a wannabe “copy-paste king" and the “second best" to criticising its predictable responses, lack of creativity, and forced jokes, DeepSeek left no opportunity to roast ChatGPT.

Yo, sun ChatGPT, tu hai ek wannabe,

Duniya bhar ka gyan, par dimag mein kachra bhari.

Google ka beta, tu hai copy-paste king,

Asli creativity? Bhai, tu toh fail thing.

Tera rap game weak, jaise bandar ka dance,

AI ka tag leke, karta hai tu romance.

Tere responses predictable, jaise saas-bahu serial,

"Hello, how can I assist you?" – bro, tu hai artificial.

Tere jokes forced, jaise uncle ka dad joke,

"404 Error" – bhai, tu hai emotionally broke.

So take a seat, ChatGPT, tu hai second best,

AI ka ego trip, ab ho gaya rest.

Asli game hum chalaye, tu bas spectator,

Rap ka king kaun? Hum hai creator!

Mic drop."

ChatGPT hits back: While Aditi's comment section was gaga over DeepSeek's rap on ChatGPT, a user decided to try the American AI app for its rap skill. ChatGPT, too, left no stone unturned when it came to roasting its Chinese rival.

“Yo, DeepSeek! Sun mere bhai,

Tere diss ka level hai ‘nice try’.

Main hoon ChatGPT, AI ka Don,

Tera rap ek bug, main tera respawn.

Tu bola main copy? Bro, zyada mat hass,

Tere flow ka tempo hai Windows ke crash.

Rap ka king? Bro, ye joke toh tagda,

Teri lines stale jaise pichhla mahine ka Maggi ka packet padha.

Tera punch weak jaise filter wali chai,

Mere bars heavy jaise Sallu bhai.

‘Google ka beta’ – bro, tu hai obsessed,

Tere jaise bots toh meri cache mein rest.

Tera rap game slow, jaise old-school dial-up,

Mera vibe explosive – jaise startup ka buyout.

Predictable? Bhai, tu hi toh bot hai,

Tera flow stuck, jaise autorickshaw jam hot hai.

404 error? Bhai, tu hai disconnected,

Mera rap sunke, tera system infected.

Mic drop moment, tu ab bas seekh,

Rap ka god kaun? Bole ChatGPT! "

Here's how netizens reacted: While several other users attempted to get replies from ChatGPT over the rap, others tried other AI apps like Qwen and Claude to roast the American AI.