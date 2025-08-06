ChatGPT won’t help you break up anymore as OpenAI tweaks rules

Artificial intellgence (AI) leader OpenAI has rolled out a series of updates to ChatGPT, with a major tweak being made to how the popular chatbot respond to users asking advice on personal problems.

This comes after instances where it was reported that the tool was fuelling delusions and psychosis in users. For personal problems discussed with the chatbot, the company said the tool should now help you think things through — weighing pros and cons, and not give you an answer.

While the company did not directly acknowledge the issue in so many words, it did say that these updates are based on feedback and aims to improve “real-world usefulness over the long term, not just whether you liked the answer in the moment”.

ChatGPT to give no break up advice, help you think things through… “Helping you solve personal challenges. When you ask something like “Should I break up with my boyfriend?” ChatGPT shouldn’t give you an answer,” a statement from the company said, adding: “It should help you think it through—asking questions, weighing pros and cons. New behavior for high-stakes personal decisions is rolling out soon.”

