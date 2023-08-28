ChatGPT-like AI responses still in grey area, cannot become basis of court's decisions: Delhi HC1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 08:17 PM IST
While hearing a dispute between two shoemakers with one accusing the other of stealing its design, Justice Prathiba M Singh ruled that ChatGPT cannot be the substitute for human intelligence
Generative AI technology like ChatGPT or Google Bard is making things simpler for millions of people. The growth of the AI space in recent months has alerted governments around the world about its potential misuse and at the current level of AI development even the judiciary seems to be a little skeptical of the AI technology. In a recent observation, a Delhi High Court judge said that responses from AI chatbots like ChatGPT cannot be the basis for deciding issues in courts.