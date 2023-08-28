Generative AI technology like ChatGPT or Google Bard is making things simpler for millions of people. The growth of the AI space in recent months has alerted governments around the world about its potential misuse and at the current level of AI development even the judiciary seems to be a little skeptical of the AI technology. In a recent observation, a Delhi High Court judge said that responses from AI chatbots like ChatGPT cannot be the basis for deciding issues in courts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While hearing a dispute between two shoemakers with one accusing the other of stealing its design, Justice Prathiba M Singh ruled that ChatGPT cannot be the substitute for human intelligence and cannot become the basis of adjudication of legal issues in court, Bar and Bench reported on Monday.

"Accuracy and reliability of AI-generated data is still in the grey area. There is no doubt in the mind of the Court that at the present stage of technological development, AI cannot substitute either human intelligence or the humane element in the adjudicatory process. At best, the tool could be utilized for a preliminary understanding or preliminary research and nothing more," Justice Singh said.

What was the case? French footwear company Christian Louboutin alleged that a firm named 'The Shoe Boutique – Shutiq' is designing shoes identical to its red sole and spiked shoe style. The lawyer appearing from the side of Christian Louboutin contended that the reputation of the plaintiffs can be evaluated by the response of the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

When ChatGPT was asked "Is Christian Louboutin known for spiked men's shoes?", the chatbot answered YES.

However, the court noted that the other responses of ChatGPT were not aligned with the submissions of plaintiffs and when asked the question differently ChatGPT said that there are several brands with shoes designed in spikes and studs style, the Bar and Bench report added.