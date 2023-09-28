ChatGPT gets access to internet, ‘we are back’ says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI's ChatGPT can browse the internet once again and will no longer be restricted to the information till its training date i.e. September 2021. The new feature is currently only available to Plus and Enterprise users via GPT-4 but OpenAI promises to bring the web browsing abilities of ChatGPT to all users.

“ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021." Commenting on the revival of ChatGPT's browsing abilities on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote, “we are so back"

OpenAI says that ChatGPT's browsing abilities can help with tasks that require up-to-date information like technical research, planning a vacation or choosing a gadget.

ChatGPT's browsing abilities are available through an extension called ‘Browser with Bing’. Interestingly, Microsoft's AI-powered Bing freely provides the ability to browse the internet and so does ChatGPT's biggest competitor so far, Google's Bard.

Notably, ChatGPT iOS users had received the update providing web browsing abilities as early as June but the company had to soon halt the feature after users started making use of the chatbot to access paywalled content.

How to browse the internet with ChatGPT?

ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise can enable the Browse with Bing extension in the selector under GPT-4. Similarly, the ChatGPT mobile app can use the new feature by going to Settings, tapping on New Features and selecting Browse with Bing extension.

ChatGPT can see, hear and speak:

Earlier this week, OpenAI also announced a set of new features to the popular chatbot by the company. After the latest update, ChatGPT now possesses the ability to answer queries of users in five different voices, giving tough competition to the voice assistants by tech giants like Apple and Google.

Moreover, OpenAI is using the multimodal abilities of GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 in order to power the Image understanding of ChatGPT. Users can now upload one or more images to ask ChatGPT questions like explore the contents of my fridge to plan a meal, or analyze a complex graph for work-related data.

