China AI race heats up: Why DeepSeek is doubling its mega-funding round to target $15 billion

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek is considering doubling the size of its latest funding round to as much as 100 billion yuan ($14.9 billion), as state-backed funds and corporate investors compete for stakes in the fast-growing AI company, according to a CNBC report citing people familiar with the matter.

DeepSeek had initially targeted around 50 billion yuan for the fundraising round. However, strong investor interest has prompted the company to consider expanding the size of the round, although the final amount could change as discussions continue.

DeepSeek screens investors for funding round The AI startup has attracted interest from state-backed investment funds, investment arms of listed Chinese companies and venture capital firms, according to the report.

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However, DeepSeek is reportedly being selective about the investors it allows into the round. The company has turned away private investment funds that raise capital from individual investors and is largely limiting participation to government-backed and corporate funds.

DeepSeek began accepting external capital for the first time this year as competition in China's AI sector intensified and the cost of developing increasingly advanced models continued to rise.

DeepSeek valuation could reach $75 billion Bloomberg reported earlier that DeepSeek was close to securing at least 80 billion yuan in funding, with technology giant Tencent and battery maker CATL among its major potential backers.

CATL, Geely Auto and investment managers Monolith Management and Loyal Valley Capital have committed capital to the latest funding round, according to CNBC.

DeepSeek is seeking a valuation of around 500 billion yuan, equivalent to approximately $75 billion, according to the report.

The company's first external funding round, which closed in June, raised around 50 billion yuan. An investor filing linked to that fundraising implied a valuation of approximately 350 billion yuan.

DeepSeek moves from AI lab towards potential IPO DeepSeek shot to global prominence in January 2025 after the release of AI models that challenged US-developed systems while requiring significantly lower development costs. The launch triggered a sharp sell-off in US technology stocks as investors reassessed the amount of computing infrastructure and capital required to compete in AI.

The company launched its V4.1 Flash model in September, saying the latest version was designed to deliver greater capabilities and faster inference.

DeepSeek's decision to raise external capital has highlighted the growing funding requirements of AI development. It also comes amid an intensifying race among Chinese technology companies to attract and retain top AI talent.

Founder prioritises AGI over profits DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng has said the company is focused on advancing its technology towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), rather than maximising short-term profits.

At a private meeting with investors in July, Liang reportedly said technological progress towards AGI remains a priority for the company.

DeepSeek has also taken steps towards a potential public listing. Reuters reported in September that the company had hired CITIC Securities to prepare for a possible initial public offering on Shanghai's STAR Market.

Chinese AI rivals also eye IPOs DeepSeek is not the only Chinese AI company preparing for a potential stock market debut.

Its domestic rival Moonshot AI is also reportedly targeting an early-2027 IPO after raising funds at a valuation of around $50 billion, Bloomberg reported.