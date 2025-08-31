China has a different vision for AI. It might be smarter.
Josh Chin , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 31 Aug 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Leader Xi Jinping is pushing China’s tech industry to build practical, low-cost tools that boost the country’s efficiency and which can be marketed easily.
The U.S. is spending billions of dollars and burning gigawatts of energy in a rush to beat China to the next evolutionary leap in artificial intelligence—one so great, some boosters say, that it will rival the atomic bomb in its power to change the global order.
