China is moving fast on AI. It’s also keeping it in line.

China has given its artificial-intelligence industry two instructions that might seem hard to reconcile: move fast, and stay inside the lines.
China has given its artificial-intelligence industry two instructions that might seem hard to reconcile: move fast, and stay inside the lines.
Beijing wants AI woven through factories, hospitals, schools, consumer products and government. Its “AI Plus” initiative calls for the penetration rate of new-generation intelligent devices and AI agents to surpass 70% by 2027 and 90% by 2030. Chinese companies are spending heavily to make that happen.
Beijing wants AI woven through factories, hospitals, schools, consumer products and government. Its “AI Plus” initiative calls for the penetration rate of new-generation intelligent devices and AI agents to surpass 70% by 2027 and 90% by 2030. Chinese companies are spending heavily to make that happen.
At the same time, China is building one of the world’s more elaborate systems for controlling what AI can do.
Rules governing recommendation algorithms took effect in 2022. Deep-synthesis regulations covering technologies such as synthetic voices and faces followed in early 2023. Generative-AI rules arrived that August, requiring public-facing providers to comply with rules covering training data, personal information, content and security. Since September 2025, AI-generated text, images, audio and video have also been subject to labeling requirements.
Despite that regulatory burden, China’s AI industry has remained highly competitive. Stanford’s 2026 AI Index found that Chinese institutions produced 35 notable AI models in 2025, compared with 59 in the U.S., while China led in AI publications, citations and patent grants. Stanford also said the model-performance gap between the two countries had “effectively closed.”
CSIS reached a similar conclusion in July, saying Chinese models are now “only months, not years, behind U.S. frontier models.”
The gap is still narrowing. Last month, Beijing-based Moonshot AI released Kimi K3, a new flagship model that has come strikingly close to the best U.S. systems on independent tests, particularly in coding and agentic tasks. It follows breakthroughs from DeepSeek and Alibaba Group Holding’s Qwen family that have steadily narrowed the gap between Chinese and American AI.
The rules haven’t been cost-free. Matt Sheehan, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, has noted that Chinese testing requirements initially delayed some model launches and pushed some companies away from generative AI. But he argues that China nonetheless challenges the assumption that tougher regulation necessarily means losing the AI race.
“Well-crafted, technically informed AI regulation can mitigate harms while still giving our companies the freedom to compete and to win,” he wrote in June. “Just look at China.”
Chinese policy figures make an even more affirmative claim: that regulation isn’t merely compatible with innovation, but necessary to sustain it.
“High-level security does not constrain innovation—it safeguards innovation. Only by embedding security into every level of the AI ecosystem can sustainable, high-quality development be ensured,” said Lu Wei, vice chairman of the Cyber Security Association of China, an industry group supervised by China’s top internet regulator.
China is pushing AI governance deeper into specific applications in areas such as healthcare, government and education, with targeted regulation intended to support deployment at the sector level, said Li Qiangzhi, deputy director of the Policy and Economics Research Institute at the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.
The contrast with the U.S. is real, though not absolute. Washington regulates AI through existing laws, state rules and sector-specific measures, but the Trump administration has emphasized removing barriers to development and deployment. The federal government’s main AI risk-management framework remains voluntary. Beijing has been more willing to establish binding national rules specifically for AI while simultaneously pushing the technology deeper into the economy.
For investors, that creates an unusual calculation. Compliance costs can favor deep-pocketed incumbents such as Alibaba, Tencent Holdings and Baidu, while restrictions around data and content can constrain consumer-facing products. But clearer boundaries may also reduce the risk that companies build entire businesses around practices Beijing later decides are unacceptable.
China is betting that control need not come at the expense of speed. So far, its AI industry is giving Beijing reason to believe the bet can work.
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