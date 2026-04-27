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China obstructs Meta Platforms’ $2 billion purchase AI firm Manus

China’s National Development and Reform Commission mandated the deal’s termination via a concise announcement Monday

Livemint
Published27 Apr 2026, 02:35 PM IST
The acquisition by Meta Platforms sparked a government investigation into prohibited foreign capital and technical exports soon after it was revealed in December.
The acquisition by Meta Platforms sparked a government investigation into prohibited foreign capital and technical exports soon after it was revealed in December.(Bloomberg)
AI Quick Read

China has moved to obstruct Meta Platforms Inc.’s $2 billion purchase of agentic AI firm Manus, an unexpected reversal of a contentious merger criticized for transferring critical technology to the United States.

The National Development and Reform Commission mandated the deal’s termination via a concise announcement Monday.

Beijing has intensified its oversight of pivotal AI companies following this transaction, which was nearly finalized.

The acquisition sparked a government investigation into prohibited foreign capital and technical exports soon after it was revealed in December. While first praised as a model for internationally ambitious startups, detractors have since mourned the forfeiture of essential AI intellectual property to a primary geopolitical competitor.

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