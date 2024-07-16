China puts power of state behind AI—and risks strangling it
Liza Lin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Jul 2024, 10:16 AM IST
SummaryBeijing’s support has seen China make up ground in the artificial-intelligence race but it has also handcuffed AI companies with some of the world’s tightest restrictions, many of them political.
SINGAPORE—As American tech giants pull ahead in the artificial-intelligence race, China is turning to an old playbook to compete: putting the vast resources of the state behind Chinese companies.
