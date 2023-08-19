The U.S. and China are accelerating research on how to integrate artificial intelligence into their militaries as part of a global race to take advantage of the fast-developing technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the priorities for both sides: weapons that can find their way to a target without human help and AI tools to identify targets from satellite images.

In one recent trial by China's National University of Defense Technology, a swarm of dozens of drones overcame test jamming signals by aiding each other, according to state media accounts. Then, without help from a human operator, they found and destroyed a target with loitering munitions, state media said.

The U.S. held a joint exercise with the U.K. and Australia in April to use AI-enabled drones in a swarm to track and simulate attacks on ground vehicles such as tanks, self-propelled guns and armored vehicles. In the exercise, organizers said they retrained the drones while in flight by transmitting updates to AI targeting programs.

And earlier this year, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which coordinates research on emerging technologies for the U.S. military, offered a contract opportunity for a “swarm-of-swarms" project, which could potentially combine swarms of air, land and sea-based AI-guided drones.

A recent study of hundreds of AI-related military procurement records conducted by the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., found that around a third of all known contracts in the U.S. and China from an eight-month period in 2020 were for intelligent and autonomous vehicles, the largest share in both countries.

Ukraine has used drones with some autonomous capabilities to counter the Russian invasion, providing one of the first real-world testing grounds for AI-driven drone technology.

“The U.S. military in particular is learning a great deal about the value of these technologies on the battlefield from the conflict in Ukraine," said Margarita Konaev, deputy director of analysis at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

The study by Konaev's group found that AI tools for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance accounted for the second-largest share of procurement contracts in both countries. That includes using AI in analyzing satellite images to find potential targets. It estimated the U.S. and China are each spending billions of dollars on military AI research and development.

Many of these weapons and tools are still in their infancy. Research into autonomous vehicles goes back decades and is littered with false starts and unsuccessful projects despite high expectations.

In 2004, Darpa held a challenge for private-sector contestants to race driverless cars 150 miles across the Mojave Desert. None of the 15 robot cars that took part completed the course.

"It's a long, complicated road from innovation to adoption and use at scale," Konaev said.

But recent breakthroughs in AI have heightened expectations for military applications and led to concern that the U.S. may lag behind China. At a July hearing on battlefield AI held by a subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, subcommittee Chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.) said that if China wins “the AI component of this competition, it will likely use that technology for evil."

In 2021, Chinese military publications showed officials discussing an approach to warfare that incorporates advances in big data and artificial intelligence to help identify U.S. vulnerabilities and then uses all the branches of its military to launch precision strikes. China’s Defense Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In a speech to the Communist Party's 20th National Congress last year, leader Xi Jinping said China would "speed up the development of unmanned, intelligent combat capabilities."

The Pentagon earlier this month set up a team to look into uses for generative AI tools such as large language models.

The prospect of AI-controlled weapons has generated concern about unintended military escalation. In February, the Netherlands hosted a meeting of 50 nations, including the U.S. and China, to discuss the responsible use of AI technology in the military sphere. The participants issued a nonbinding set of principles at the end of the meeting, including “the importance of ensuring appropriate safeguards and human oversight of the use of AI systems."

U.S. officials say they have tried to engage China in talks about AI in the military alongside other issues such as nuclear risk, but discussions haven't gone beyond brief exchanges at international conferences.

“The Chinese have indicated an interest in AI, and also demonstrated that they are looking at what responsible behavior in the use of AI really would mean," said Mallory Stewart, an assistant secretary of state in charge of arms control, in an interview in June.

In a move partly aimed at curtailing Beijing’s military progress, the U.S. tightened rules on exports of advanced semiconductors to China last year. Washington has considered further restrictions to stop the shipment of chips from Nvidia, a leading AI chip designer, and other chip makers to China.

The Georgetown researchers found less evidence from procurement contracts that the U.S. or China are working on giving AI authority to independently make strategic decisions or launch major strikes, such as with nuclear weapons.

Less than 5% of contracts in each country were classified as being for military command and control functions, the researchers found. They cautioned that publicly available procurement contract data may not provide a full picture.

The Pentagon didn’t respond to a request for comment. In updated guidance on the development of autonomous weapons systems, the Pentagon said earlier this year they must be designed to allow commanders and operators to exercise “appropriate levels of human judgment" over the use of force.