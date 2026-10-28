China’s AI stock bubble bursts: $480 billion wiped out | What went wrong, and is the selloff over?

China’s artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks have plunged, wiping out about $480 billion in market value as lofty valuations collide with concerns over AI demand and restrictions on Chinese exports, Reuters reported.
The selloff has brought a two-year rally to an abrupt halt, undermining Beijing’s efforts to establish a “slow bull” market that delivers more reliable returns. China’s STAR50 index, which tracks AI and semiconductor leaders, has fallen 40% in less than four months, while the broader CSI300 blue-chip index has dropped about 20% from its June highs.
“The stock market later evolved into a speculative crazy bull,” Beijing-based fund manager Dong Baozhen told Reuters. “And now we see the bubble bursting.”
The rally had pushed Chinese technology valuations to levels exceeding those in Western markets and elsewhere in Asia. According to Goldman Sachs, AI stocks accounted for 42% of China’s market capitalisation and 57% of turnover across mainland-listed A-shares and Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
There was no single trigger for the reversal. Traders cited expensive valuations, tax bills and the threat of the US and other countries banning Chinese equipment from data centres as factors contributing to the selloff.
The correction has hit retail investors particularly hard. Robot-maker Unitree, whose shares were oversubscribed 8,000 times by retail buyers at its August listing, has lost half its value since trading began. Chipmaker CXMT has fallen more than a quarter over the past month.
MetaX Integrated Circuits and Moore Threads Technology, which surged 700% and 400%, respectively, on their market debuts last year, have also lost half their value since July.
Meanwhile, optical components makers Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology have fallen roughly 60% from their June and July highs, partly as Washington moves towards banning them from supplying US data centres.
Despite the correction, valuations remain elevated. The STAR50 index trades at around 100 times trailing earnings, down from a peak of nearly 250 times. By comparison, the Nasdaq 100 trades at about 30 times earnings.
The gap has raised concerns that the selloff may have further to run.
“What’s happening is now going to put a stop for many of the companies trying to get themselves listed,” Hong Hao, managing partner and chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management in Hong Kong, told Reuters.
The fallout could also slow fundraising by technology companies, as investors reassess the risks of backing businesses associated with Beijing’s technology ambitions.
Some investors see opportunities in the correction. HSBC research indicates that Asia funds remain overweight on China, while Goldman Sachs has included Innolight and CXMT among dozens of Chinese AI stocks on a revised recommendation list.
BNP Paribas Securities strategist William Bratton has also said the market offers buying opportunities for careful investors.
However, many mainland investors are turning to other sectors or waiting for valuations to fall further before buying again.
The correction also raises concerns about competition among Chinese manufacturers. “Just like all other Chinese manufacturers, (chipmakers and AI suppliers) will eventually end up in a price war,” fund manager Wang Zhuo, partner at Shanghai Zhuozhu Investment Management, told Reuters.
“There’s no exception,” he said. “All bubbles inevitably burst.”
(With inputs from Reuters)