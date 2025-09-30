China’s DeepSeek unveils new AI model that could halve usage cost
Summary
DeepSeek called the model the an advancement in its next-generation lineup of AI.
Chinese AI developer DeepSeek has released an experimental large language model that it says has much better training and reasoning, and which can be operated at a lower cost.
