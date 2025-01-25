Chinese AI is catching up, posing a dilemma for Donald Trump
Summary
- The success of cheap Chinese models threatens America’s technological lead
If there is a single technology America needs to bring about the “thrilling new era of national success" that President Donald Trump promised in his inauguration speech, it is generative artificial intelligence. At the very least, ai will add to the next decade’s productivity gains, fuelling economic growth. At the most, it will power humanity through a transformation comparable to the Industrial Revolution.