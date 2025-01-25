Chinese AI is catching up, posing a dilemma for Donald Trump

Agencies or agency

More important is to pare back Mr Biden’s draft “AI diffusion rule", which would govern which countries have access to American technology. This is designed to force other countries into America’s ai ecosystem, but the tech industry has argued that, by laying down red tape, it will do the opposite. With every Chinese advance, this objection becomes more credible. If America assumes that its technology is the only option for the likes of India or Indonesia, it risks overplaying its hand. Some tech whizzes promise the next innovation will once again put America far in front. Perhaps. But it would be dangerous to take America’s lead for granted.