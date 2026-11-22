SpaceX-owned artificial intelligence (AI) coding platform Cursor is considering moving away from Chinese AI models over “geopolitical risk”, CNBC reported, citing a report by two US congressional committees.
Cursor plans to “explore phasing out PRC [People’s Republic of China]-developed open-weight models because of geopolitical risk,” according to a report produced by the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Select Committee on China, shared exclusively with CNBC ahead of its publication on Friday.
The report, which follows a months-long investigation into the adoption of Chinese AI models into the American tech stack, said Cursor “informed the Committees” of those plans.
Cursor, which SpaceX acquired at an implied $60 billion equity value in August, had built its coding model Composer 2 on top of Chinese AI lab Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.5.
SpaceX announced that it had entered into a formal agreement to buy Cursor in June, with the deal completed in August. SpaceX is also developing the Grok family of AI models, which Cursor has been involved in training.
Cursor is among several US firms that have adopted Chinese AI models, whose usage has surged globally this year, raising concerns among lawmakers in Washington. Airbnb and DoorDash also engaged with the congressional investigation over their use of Chinese AI models, CNBC reported.
The congressional report found that cost, customisation and near-frontier performance were driving the adoption of Chinese AI models among US companies.
It also flagged the lack of a competitive American open-weight alternative at the “price and performance the market demands”.
“Beijing is now seeking to turn those technological gains into global market share and long-term dependence,” the report said.
The committees recommended launching a “national American open-weight initiative” combining public computing power, shared evaluation infrastructure and “lawful access” to American frontier models for training.
The report also recommended building on an order made public in October that banned DeepSeek from federal civilian agency systems. It called for prohibiting the use of “PRC-developed AI models” in federal information systems and in the performance of federal contracts.
Washington is separately concerned about Chinese companies accessing Nvidia chips remotely through overseas data centres and gaining ground through “distillation”, a process in which newer models use older, more established models to help with training.
The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced an interim final rule on Monday designed to prevent Chinese companies' remote access to AI chips.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.