SpaceX-owned artificial intelligence (AI) coding platform Cursor is considering moving away from Chinese AI models over “geopolitical risk”, CNBC reported, citing a report by two US congressional committees.
Cursor plans to “explore phasing out PRC [People’s Republic of China]-developed open-weight models because of geopolitical risk,” according to a report produced by the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Select Committee on China, shared exclusively with CNBC ahead of its publication on Friday.
The report, which follows a months-long investigation into the adoption of Chinese AI models into the American tech stack, said Cursor “informed the Committees” of those plans.
Cursor, which SpaceX acquired at an implied $60 billion equity value in August, had built its coding model Composer 2 on top of Chinese AI lab Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.5.
SpaceX announced that it had entered into a formal agreement to buy Cursor in June, with the deal completed in August. SpaceX is also developing the Grok family of AI models, which Cursor has been involved in training.
Cursor is among several US firms that have adopted Chinese AI models, whose usage has surged globally this year, raising concerns among lawmakers in Washington. Airbnb and DoorDash also engaged with the congressional investigation over their use of Chinese AI models, CNBC reported.
The congressional report found that cost, customisation and near-frontier performance were driving the adoption of Chinese AI models among US companies.
It also flagged the lack of a competitive American open-weight alternative at the “price and performance the market demands”.
“Beijing is now seeking to turn those technological gains into global market share and long-term dependence,” the report said.
The committees recommended launching a “national American open-weight initiative” combining public computing power, shared evaluation infrastructure and “lawful access” to American frontier models for training.
The report also recommended building on an order made public in October that banned DeepSeek from federal civilian agency systems. It called for prohibiting the use of “PRC-developed AI models” in federal information systems and in the performance of federal contracts.
Washington is separately concerned about Chinese companies accessing Nvidia chips remotely through overseas data centres and gaining ground through “distillation”, a process in which newer models use older, more established models to help with training.
The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced an interim final rule on Monday designed to prevent Chinese companies' remote access to AI chips.