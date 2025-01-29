Chinese and Iranian hackers are using US AI products to bolster cyberattacks

Current and former U.S. officials said they think foreign hacking units are turning to other chatbots as well. Last year, OpenAI also revealed some information about five foreign hacking groups using ChatGPT and said it had disabled the accounts associated with them. That research likewise found that cyberattackers weren’t using ChatGPT for generating significant or novel cyberattacks. A Google spokeswoman said the company terminated accounts linked to malicious activity outlined in its report but declined to disclose how many accounts in total were disrupted.