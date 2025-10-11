AI tool of the week: Claude automates reports and presentations effortlessly

The AI hack we unlock today is based on Claude’s new file creation capability.
What problem does Claude’s file creation solve?
Business leaders spend countless hours manually creating Excel dashboards, Word reports, and PowerPoint presentations—time that should be spent on strategic decisions. This challenge spans multiple roles and scenarios.
For product managers: You are juggling customer feedback from support tickets, user analytics from multiple tools, feature requests scattered across platforms, and stakeholder demands for roadmap updates. Creating a quarterly product review means manually synthesizing this data into Excel dashboards, writing requirements documents in Word, and building stakeholder presentations, often taking 2-3 days of formatting work before you even begin the strategic analysis.
For finance leaders: Consider India’s recent GST changes. Insurance companies must now reconcile complex tax adjustments across thousands of policies. Finance teams are overwhelmed with spreadsheet work—extracting data from multiple systems, creating reconciliation reports, building compliance dashboards, and preparing board presentations to explain the impact. A typical insurance company CFO might spend 15-20 hours monthly just formatting these deliverables.
Claude solves this with a game-changing capability
Generate ready-to-use Excel spreadsheets, Word documents, PowerPoints, and PDFs, with formulas, formatting, and professional design, all from your existing files and simple instructions.
Claude's file creation can help you:
Transform data into insights: Upload messy data files and get professionally formatted Excel dashboards with formulas, charts, and analysis.
Create executive-ready presentations: Generate compelling PowerPoint decks with data visualizations and strategic narratives
Generate professional documents: Produce Word documents with proper formatting, tables, and cross-referenced content from multiple sources
How to access:
Access: https://claude.ai/
Enable file creation in settings:
Go to Settings → Capabilities → Experimental and turn on ‘Code execution and file creation’ (Claude can execute code and create and edit docs, spreadsheets, presentations, PDFs, and data reports.)
Example:
Imagine you are a chief product officer preparing for an executive team review presentation. You upload the necessary files, then prompt: As a Chief Product Officer (CPO), I'm uploading 6 months of customer support tickets (CSV), NPS survey results (Excel), and feature request logs (Excel). Claude, identify the top 3 product pain points using statistical analysis, then create: (1) an Excel dashboard with sentiment analysis, ticket volume trends, and correlation between issues and NPS scores, (2) a Word product requirements document for the top-priority fix with user stories, and (3) a PowerPoint for the executive team showing the business case with ROI projections.
Claude delivers: Three interconnected, professionally formatted files—an analytical Excel dashboard with working formulas and visualizations, a comprehensive product requirements document in Word with proper structure and user stories, and an executive-ready PowerPoint with data-driven insights and return-on-investment models. You can even specify your brand colours, and Claude incorporates them throughout all deliverables.
What makes Claude’s file creation special?
Multi-file intelligence: Analyses multiple uploads simultaneously (Excel + PDF + Word) and creates interconnected outputs
Analysis + creation in one flow: Performs complex data analysis while generating professionally formatted deliverables
Enterprise-ready quality: Outputs work seamlessly with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace, with formulas and formatting preserved
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.