Example:

Imagine you are a chief product officer preparing for an executive team review presentation. You upload the necessary files, then prompt: As a Chief Product Officer (CPO), I'm uploading 6 months of customer support tickets (CSV), NPS survey results (Excel), and feature request logs (Excel). Claude, identify the top 3 product pain points using statistical analysis, then create: (1) an Excel dashboard with sentiment analysis, ticket volume trends, and correlation between issues and NPS scores, (2) a Word product requirements document for the top-priority fix with user stories, and (3) a PowerPoint for the executive team showing the business case with ROI projections.