AI Tool of the Week: Build stunning presentations in minutes.

The AI capability we feature today is based on Claude in PowerPoint.
The AI capability we feature today is based on Claude in PowerPoint.
What problem does it solve?
Ask any consultant, analyst, or business leader what eats their time, and you will hear the same answer: building decks. Not thinking - building. Slide structure, font compliance, converting five bullet points into a visual, matching the corporate template at 11pm before a 9am board meeting. The thinking takes 30 minutes; the formatting takes 3 hours. And the worst part? Every new engagement starts from a blank slide.
What problem does it solve?
Ask any consultant, analyst, or business leader what eats their time, and you will hear the same answer: building decks. Not thinking - building. Slide structure, font compliance, converting five bullet points into a visual, matching the corporate template at 11pm before a 9am board meeting. The thinking takes 30 minutes; the formatting takes 3 hours. And the worst part? Every new engagement starts from a blank slide.
Claude in PowerPoint helps you solve this. It sits inside your PowerPoint sidebar and actually reads your slide master - fonts, layouts, colours before generating anything.
How to access: Install "Claude by Anthropic in PowerPoint" from the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace. Available on Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.
Claude in PowerPoint can help you:
• Generate complete slides from a natural language description, using your existing template
• Convert bullet-heavy slides into editable diagrams, process flows, or charts - not static images
• Rewrite and restructure a deck's storyline without touching the formatting
Example: A strategy team needs to present a market entry proposal to leadership by morning. Here's how Claude in PowerPoint moves them from blank page to boardroom-ready:
• Blank page → First draft: They load their corporate template, open the Claude sidebar, and type: "Build an 8-slide market entry proposal for the Indian logistics sector - covering market size, competitive landscape, entry strategy, risks, and recommendation." In minutes, Claude generates all eight slides in the correct fonts, colours, and layouts. The blank page problem is gone.
• First draft → Edits: The team reviews and spots that slide 5 is too text-heavy and slide 7 needs a visual. They tell Claude: "Convert slide 5 into a 2x2 opportunity matrix" and "Make slide 7 a three-step process flow." Claude rebuilds both slides as editable native PowerPoint shapes - not images - while leaving the rest of the deck untouched.
• Edits → Final draft: With the structure solid, they do a final pass: "Tighten slide 3 to one key message" and "Rewrite the recommendation slide for a CFO audience - more direct, numbers-first." Claude adjusts the language and layout accordingly.
What makes Claude in PowerPoint special?
• Template-aware by default: Claude reads your slide master before it writes a single word - so every generated slide already matches your brand.
• Reasoning, not just writing: Claude structures arguments logically (Problem → Data → Insight → Recommendation), so the deck makes sense, not just looks good.
• Pinpoint editing: Target one slide without disturbing the rest — a level of control most AI tools don't offer.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.