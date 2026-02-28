AI Tool of the Week: Build stunning presentations in minutes.

What problem does it solve?

Ask any consultant, analyst, or business leader what eats their time, and you will hear the same answer: building decks. Not thinking - building. Slide structure, font compliance, converting five bullet points into a visual, matching the corporate template at 11pm before a 9am board meeting. The thinking takes 30 minutes; the formatting takes 3 hours. And the worst part? Every new engagement starts from a blank slide.