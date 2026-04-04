AI Tool of the Week: This Claude feature runs your desktop from your phone

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Claude Dispatch.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: Claude Dispatch.
What problem does it solve?
Picture this: a senior manager gets out of a difficult client meeting and gets into a cab, 45 minutes from the office. She remembers that her CFO needs the monthly management pack–data pulled from six department Excel files, flagged for variances, formatted and ready–by morning.
What problem does it solve?
Picture this: a senior manager gets out of a difficult client meeting and gets into a cab, 45 minutes from the office. She remembers that her CFO needs the monthly management pack–data pulled from six department Excel files, flagged for variances, formatted and ready–by morning.
Her laptop is back at her desk. Her team is unavailable. This is not a fringe situation. This is Tuesday.
Until now, the options were limited: wait till she got back, call someone, or skip the prep altogether. AI tools haven't solved this because they live in a browser tab that needs you sitting in front of it.
Claude Dispatch changes that.
It lets you send a task to your desktop AI from your phone and come back to the finished work. Claude runs on your computer, reads your actual files, uses your connected tools, and delivers the output back to the same conversation.
You don't watch it work. You just return to results.
How to access
Download Claude Desktop + Claude mobile app.
Enable Dispatch inside the Cowork tab.
What can it do?
Silent compiler: Compile multi-file reports while you're in transit or between meetings.
Inbox sentinel: Triage your inbox and flag urgent emails before your day begins.
Recurring pilot: Run recurring tasks (like daily status reports) on a schedule, monitored from your phone.
Example use case
- A consultant heading into a client pitch realizes she hasn't fully prepped on a competitor.
From her phone: "Check my /research folder and emails from our sector lead. Compile a 1-page snapshot and save to /Pitch-Prep."
By the time she walks into the room, it's done.
- An HR manager wrapping up back-to-back interviews needs three candidate briefing packs ready for tomorrow's final round.
From her phone: "Pull the shortlisted CVs, generate interview questions based on the JD, attach the interview notes, and save one briefing doc per candidate to /Briefing-Packs."
She's home by the time they're ready to share.
What makes Claude Dispatch special?
Truly async: You assign the task and leave—Claude doesn't need you hovering.
Your files, your machine: Local processing means sensitive data stays with you.
One persistent thread: Your phone and desktop stay in sync—no switching apps, no copy-pasting between devices.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.