AI Tool of the Week: This new plugin is transforming legal operations.

What problem does it solve?

Legal teams face a quiet crisis: mountains of routine contracts, NDAs and compliance documents that demand careful review but consume huge time and money. A single vendor contract can take two hours; 50 NDAs can mean days of paralegal work. Yet missing a GDPR clause, overlooking an auto-renewal trap or ignoring an expired certification can prove costly. This is not just a BigLaw problem. In-house teams at mid-market firms, compliance officers and HR departments face the same bottleneck daily. The work is repetitive, high-stakes and expensive to outsource, while specialised legal AI tools remain unaffordable for many. The Claude Legal plugin aims to change that equation.