Fresh off Anthropic PBC’s record-breaking initial public offering, a researcher at the company has claimed he used its artificial intelligence software, Claude, to solve a famous number-theory problem that has stumped mathematicians for over 150 years, according to a Bloomberg report.

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Mathematician Levent Alpöge published a note on his personal website on Friday, saying that he has come up with a proof for the Riemann hypothesis, and shared a link to code written in the programming language Lean as evidence of his success.

What is the Riemann hypothesis? The Riemann hypothesis is a longstanding problem in number theory that concerns the distribution of prime numbers.

For more than a century and a half, it has been widely regarded as one of the most difficult unsolved problems in mathematics and is designated as one of the prestigious Millennium Prize Problems.

Also Read | The seven Anthropic founders who are about to become multibillionaires

‘Claude far outpaced me’ Alpöge described his attempt to prove the hypothesis as a “stream-of-consciousness jaunt.”

“Claude and I have had a great time together with such breadth in recent months, but this time Claude far outpaced me near the finish line,” Alpöge wrote in his note.

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Alpöge also revealed that he messaged Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei on Sunday night to ask about making his findings public. While he acknowledged the timing of his announcement was “horrible,” he wrote, “I just could not live if I waited even longer.”

Anthropic declined to comment on the development, and Alpöge did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Why does it matter? If independently confirmed, Alpöge’s breakthrough would mark the second Millennium Prize Problem potentially solved by AI. It follows OpenAI’s September announcement that its models had generated a solution to the 90-year-old Navier-Stokes problem.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have spent years racing to demonstrate the advanced capabilities of their frontier models by tackling complex challenges in math and the life sciences.

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Early independent checks appear promising Andrew Sutherland, a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), told Bloomberg that he verified Alpöge’s work on his own computer and has seen at least three other verifications on multiple systems from other professional mathematicians.

Sutherland noted that Alpöge’s work with Claude builds on decades of research into the Riemann hypothesis and the field of mathematical formalisation.

“I am both very nervous and very excited” for the future, Sutherland said, adding that mathematicians will spend years studying the proof to understand its applications. “This is a day for celebration,” he added, while acknowledging growing concerns within the field about AI's potential impact on the math profession and other jobs.

Noah Giansiracusa, an associate professor of math at Bentley University and a faculty associate at Harvard University, noted the significance of the moment for artificial intelligence.

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“It sounds like there’s a pretty good chance this is airtight and valid,” Giansiracusa told Bloomberg.

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