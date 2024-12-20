OpenAI's beta update for ChatGPT on macOS introduces features for both programmers and general users, including integration with note-taking apps and advanced voice command functionality. The update is available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers and includes new modes for enhanced coding support.

The San Francisco-based OpenAI has unveiled a beta update for its ChatGPT application on macOS, aiming to enhance usability for a wide spectrum of users, from software developers to those seeking improved productivity tools. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the company’s announcement on LinkedIn and X, the latest update introduces direct integration with popular coding tools such as Warp, IntelliJ IDEA, and PyCharm. These integrations are expected to aid developers by offering in-editor assistance for debugging, problem-solving, and code suggestions. The update also includes new "o1" and "o1 Pro" modes, which promise to provide more advanced coding support.

Beyond Coding: Features for Everyday Users While the update brings significant benefits for programmers, OpenAI has included features catering to general users as well. ChatGPT now integrates with widely used note-taking applications, including Apple Notes, Notion, and Quip. This functionality is designed to streamline workflows, whether it involves brainstorming, organising projects, or managing day-to-day tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the standout additions is advanced voice command functionality. This feature allows users to interact with ChatGPT through voice input, enabling hands-free dictation and assistance across supported applications. OpenAI suggests this could make tasks like coding or note-taking more seamless.

Availability and Accessibility The beta update is available exclusively for subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans. Users can access the new features by downloading the updated ChatGPT app for macOS.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has announced the launch of its ChatGPT integration with WhatsApp, offering users in the US region the ability to interact with the popular AI chatbot directly through the Meta-owned instant messaging app. This move is part of OpenAI’s recent spree of announcements, with this feature standing out as a significant development in its accessibility efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users can activate the ChatGPT service on WhatsApp by messaging or calling the US number 1-1800-242-8478. While text chats are available globally wherever ChatGPT is supported, including in India, the voice call feature is currently limited to the US and Canada

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}