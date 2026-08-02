Cognizant partners with OpenAI, brings global Codex hackathon to 10,000 employees in India

Cognizant has launched its first-ever OpenAI Codex Hackathon, which gives around 10,000 associates across six Indian cities the opportunity to learn and build applications using OpenAI's AI-powered coding tool. The hackathon, which was held under the theme of "Engineering the Frontier", took place across Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Coimbatore and Kochi.

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The IT services giant said in a statement that the participants worked with peers and engaged with mentors to explore how AI-powered tools can help solve real business challenges.

"Cognizant is bringing Codex to its workforce at significant scale, giving 10,000 associates across India the opportunity to learn, experiment and build with frontier AI," said Colleen Kapase, Vice President of Strategic Global Partnerships and Ecosystems at OpenAI, in a statement.

"This hackathon is an important first step in Cognizant's ambition to translate those skills into practical solutions for enterprise customers," Kapase added.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Varrier, President, Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India, said, "For us as an AI Builder, combining human judgment with AI capability is key to closing the gap between AI and enterprise results."

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"Hosting a global Codex Hackathon, right here in India, is a proud moment for us. It's an opportunity for our associates to build real fluency with frontier tools like Codex and develop custom AI solutions that deliver value," he added.

Cognizant said the participants were given access to OpenAI masterclasses, along with curated learning resources and hands-on problem-solving sessions.

Moreover, the employees also collaborated with mentors and fellow engineers before showcasing their AI projects to business and technology leaders. The company said that it plans to expand the initiative over the coming months, with a goal of reaching more than 50,000 associates.

Notably, Cognizant also held a Guinness World Record last year for conducting the largest online generative AI hackathon, where it created more than 30,000 prototypes using AI-powered coding tools.

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OpenAI's Codex adoption in enterprises: OpenAI announced in April that Codex was being used by more than 4 million developers every week. The company also launched a Codex Labs initiative, where it sent its experts into enterprises to help teams integrate Codex into existing software development workflows and identify high-value use cases.

The company also announced partnerships with various global system integrators, including Accenture, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Notably, premier AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic have been locked in a hard-fought battle to gain a larger share of the enterprise market. Since major enterprises rarely buy directly from AI labs, the companies have increasingly begun vying for a larger share of the GSI workforce through hackathons, masterclasses and similar training initiatives.

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