Colleges race to ready students for the AI workplace

AI literacy is the modern equivalent of typing in the 1970s and ’80s, a universal requirement for all students going into all fields of work, said Joseph Fuller, a professor of management practice at Harvard Business School who researches the future of work. Job seekers should demonstrate that they can interact with a tool like ChatGPT and get the most accurate and thorough results, he said. And students should also be able to identify when AI is wrong.