Companies begin to see a return on AI agents
Summary
The widespread belief that business is still waiting on agents to prove their worth might not last much longer.
Few companies today have widely deployed AI agents and gotten value back, one of many reasons that concerns are growing over the astronomical spending on artificial intelligence. But don’t overlook those early adopters who say the payoff is looking good.
