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Could Nvidia control how AI models reach developers? Why DOJ is worried about the $12.93 billion Hugging Face deal

The US Justice Department is examining whether Nvidia’s proposed $12.93 billion acquisition of Hugging Face could give the chipmaker greater control over AI model distribution and harm competitors. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated29 Oct 2026, 07:14 AM IST
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DOJ probes whether Nvidia’s $12.93 billion Hugging Face deal could hurt AI rivals (AI photo)
DOJ probes whether Nvidia’s $12.93 billion Hugging Face deal could hurt AI rivals (AI photo)(File Image)
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The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is examining whether Nvidia’s proposed $12.93 billion acquisition of open-source artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face could hurt competition by giving the chipmaker greater control over how AI models are distributed, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

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Justice Department officials have asked whether the acquisition would allow Nvidia to “capture a fundamental distribution point for AI,” the people told Reuters. Officials are also examining how Nvidia could use the platform to harm rivals in the AI market and whether the deal could give the chipmaker greater leverage over competitors.

The scrutiny comes as the DOJ continues its broader investigation into Nvidia’s business conduct, including its acquisitions, investments, sales practices and whether the company has exerted pressure on customers, Reuters reported.

Nvidia announced the acquisition in September, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2027. The company has said Hugging Face would continue to support work with a range of chip, cloud and AI providers.

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Also Read | Anthropic has more cash than Nvidia and Apple combined | Details here

Why Nvidia’s Hugging Face deal matters

Nvidia has become a cornerstone of the technology economy and the artificial intelligence boom, backing major players such as Anthropic and OpenAI while driving data centre development globally to meet AI’s growing computing needs.

The company holds the biggest share of the market for AI chips, which power tools such as ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude. Its position has made it an industry force, even as startups and competing chip designers seek to challenge its dominance.

The DOJ’s questions also extend to other Nvidia transactions. Officials have examined its acquisition of SchedMD, whose open-source software helps run supercomputers relevant to national security. The December 2025 purchase raised concerns among AI specialists about continued access to the software, although Nvidia has pledged to maintain open access and support, Reuters reported.

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The department has also scrutinised Nvidia’s 2025 agreement to license technology from chip startup Groq and hire its engineers. Investigators have explored whether Nvidia unfairly offered larger allocations of AI chips to customers buying its networking equipment and Groq processors, potentially using its dominant product to expand into a newer market.

Officials have also looked at Nvidia’s acquisition of Run, which develops software to help AI chips run more efficiently.

Also Read | Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, wife donate $75 mn to Vanderbilt University

Nvidia declined to comment, while Hugging Face representatives did not respond to a request for comment. A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment on matters before the department.

The investigation does not necessarily mean the department will take legal action. “Government investigations are not evidence of wrongdoing and do not necessarily result in lawsuits,” Reuters reported.

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The broader examination began under former President Joe Biden and has continued under President Donald Trump’s administration. There is no indication that Trump has been involved in the probe, Reuters reported.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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