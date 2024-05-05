Customer care: How the bot army will shrink the outsourcing pie
Summary
- In a recent interview, K. Krithivasan, CEO of TCS, said that AI would result in a “minimal” need for call centres within a year. He is probably right. Chatbots today are better at comprehending human languages; they are also cheaper. So, what happens to the human agent?
New Delhi: When Eva was born, she was only able to answer basic queries such as: “What is the prevailing interest rate for a one-year fixed deposit (FD)," and “What are the various types of credit cards available." A little over seven years on, HDFC Bank’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven customer service chatbot is doing much more. Eva, an acronym for Electronic Virtual Assistant, can pull out specific information pertaining to a customer, and even execute tasks such as sharing credit card statements, blocking a lost card, booking an FD and issuing a cheque book. With each customer engagement, Eva learns something new and gets better.
“While customers can choose different modes of contact—touch (in a branch), type (on the website), tap (chat banking on WhatsApp) and talk (call the contact centre and interact with the voice assistant)—we see an increasing preference for digital self care," said Anjani Rathor, chief digital experience officer, HDFC Bank, pointing at the increase in such interactions. Today, a significant part of the 30 million-plus monthly customer interactions at India’s largest private sector bank are processed by AI/machine learning (ML) solutions, including Eva.
At white goods major Voltas, half of the customer engagements, including demo, installation and service requests, are now handled by bots. This is a massive shift from 2018-19, when 95% of customer calls were handled by human agents. At Japanese home appliances and consumer electronics major Panasonic India, bots handled 20% of the queries when they were introduced in 2020. Today, that has doubled.
The world of the contact centre, once manned by an army of humans, has been transformed by technology. With every new technological advance, from interactive voice responses (IVR) almost three decades back to chatbots a decade or so ago, the human army has become a little smaller, and the promise of better engagement between customers and companies has become bigger.
At first, it was patchy, good enough only for ‘routine’ tasks such as resetting a password, ordering a cheque book or updating an account’s balance. That left all the stakeholders—the company, customers, and the human agents—wanting more. Complaining customers fret about talking to chatbots who can’t comprehend their ‘intent’. Human agents, on the other hand, have to turn the other cheek and endure the ire of customers (and frequently, their abuse) to ensure the company they represent appears to put the customer first.