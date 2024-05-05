Customer care: How the bot army will shrink the outsourcing pie

The conduit between the company and the customer has evolved over the decades from face-to-face interactions to telephone calls. When the call volume ballooned it led to the evolution of call centres manned by a sea of headset-wearing human agents. With the internet, these centres could be set up anywhere. Airtel Ola, Uber, Tata Motors, Bank of America, Swiggy, Dell, JP Morgan Chase, HSBC, Capital One, American Express, P&G and hundreds of other companies either run in-house divisions or outsource their contact centre work. Globally, more than 12 million are employed in the industry today, answering customer queries for international as well as local customers. A million or so of them are in India, which has become the world’s call centre thanks to its large population and low costs.