Mythos busters: Why US cyber giants are racing to woo India's small businesses

San Francisco: America’s top cybersecurity firms are shifting their focus toward small Indian businesses that rely heavily on data and the internet. This comes as artificial intelligence-driven threats surge following Anthropic’s rollout of Claude Mythos, a powerful model capable of autonomously discovering software vulnerabilities and building complex exploit chains overnight.
San Francisco: America’s top cybersecurity firms are shifting their focus toward small Indian businesses that rely heavily on data and the internet. This comes as artificial intelligence-driven threats surge following Anthropic’s rollout of Claude Mythos, a powerful model capable of autonomously discovering software vulnerabilities and building complex exploit chains overnight.
Over the past three years, Indian ventures with revenues under ₹500 crore have become acutely aware of the threat AI represents. While their cybersecurity spending hasn't risen dramatically just yet, companies expect a sharp increase as threats escalate.
Over the past three years, Indian ventures with revenues under ₹500 crore have become acutely aware of the threat AI represents. While their cybersecurity spending hasn't risen dramatically just yet, companies expect a sharp increase as threats escalate.
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) accounted for more than 80% of all of India’s registered businesses in FY26, with 75 million registered MSMEs employing 328 million people, or nearly a quarter of India’s population. According to the FY26 Economic Survey, the sector contributed 31% of India’s gross domestic product. On 9 March, Gartner said Indian companies are set to spend $3.4 billion on cybersecurity services this calendar year—the highest to date — in response to growing cyber threats from AI.
Threat awareness
Anubhav Jain, co-founder and chief executive of Bengaluru-based digital lending and financial services firm Rupifi Technology Solutions, said the company is evaluating cybersecurity solutions as AI threats evolve.
“We’ve seen a rise in our cyber security spending since 2022. While our spending hasn’t doubled or tripled in the past four years, it has increased by about 50-60% in four years,” Jain said, whose company is backed by investors Tiger Global and Bessemer Venture Partners.
Rajan Sethi, proprietor and managing director of Delhi-based restaurants operator Bright Hospitality, concurred, adding that even for small businesses that don't rely on the internet as their primary source of revenue, AI threats are becoming a serious worry.
“We already spend ₹20 lakh a year on securing almost 10 years of proprietary business and customer data, which is crucial to our business operations. We contract our data management, security and operations to a third party firm in Delhi, Credence Technologies. Though we haven’t yet taken note of the rising risks of AI, we’ll certainly look at consulting firms and increase spending if our data and platforms are at risk,” Sethi said.
A third such data-rich small Indian firm is Matrimony Group, which operates wedding services platform Bharat Matrimony. Murugavel Janakiraman, its founder and chief executive, said the company is open to “investing as required in cyber security the moment there are signals”.
“We’re actively looking into AI risks and cyber threats, which is important because we’re a personal-data-rich business. While we haven’t received any AI-specific cybersecurity alerts from our vendor-partners, we’re equipped to increase spending as we do,” he added.
Low-cost solutions
Rupifi, Bright Hospitality and Matrimony Group are the kind of clients that large US tech firms believe can significantly shore up their presence in India, with new tools designed to combat AI threats. One such platform is Microsoft Defender, which the company unveiled two years ago to help small businesses monitor and mitigate AI-led cyber threats.
Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice-president of Microsoft Security, said the company’s low-cost cybersecurity platforms are being targeted directly at small businesses that don’t have the resources of large, listed corporations.
“Nearly 30% of businesses, especially the small ones with limited budgets, adopt AI that is unsanctioned or unsafe to save money. Oftentimes, in small businesses (in India), the IT maintenance person also doubles up as the cybersecurity engineer, and does not have the full picture of threats. We’re gradually seeing more and more small businesses become aware of that,” Jakkal said.
Fellow US cybersecurity contractor Palo Alto Networks also expects more small ventures in India to become clients. “We definitely see a large opportunity in small and medium businesses in India, where the focus is on frugality and investing on business growth, as against cybersecurity. We’ve already seen mature markets prove the business model where cybersecurity providers offer managed security services on a per-month rental model, which is far more efficient for small firms with fewer than 500 people,” said BJ Jenkins, president of Palo Alto Networks.
Jenkins added that the company is seeing “a large growth opportunity in India in light of rising AI risks”. He said many mature, digital-first small firms are adopting managed services because it is much easier to do so than build their own teams.
Tweaks needed
Though it’s still early days, sector experts believe the opportunity is undeniable. “Young, data-first small companies are definitely taking cognisance of threats rising out of AI, and the risk they present to sensitive proprietary data. There is definitely a large business opportunity emerging out of small firms in India, and large cybersecurity vendors will eventually start tweaking their overarching security offerings to suit small firms,” said Lalit Kalra, cybersecurity partner and national leader for data security at consultancy firm EY India. He added that India’s market for security vendors is “definitely not saturated.”
“However, some firms will still likely rely on smaller, local vendors—until AI starts impacting the industry more seriously. The key for large security vendors will be to tweak their offerings and make them suited to clients beyond large corporations,” Kalra said.
India’s own cybersecurity market is growing steadily. On 4 December 2025, industry body Data Security Council of India (DSCI) said the country had more than 400 cybersecurity firms, and that the industry’s cumulative revenue rose 26% year-on-year to $4.46 billion in calendar year 2025.