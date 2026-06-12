Mint Explainer: Why AI data centres are the new goldmine for Indian law firms

Indian law firms have a new stream of work as developers, hyperscalers, AI companies and investors pour billions into digital infrastructure, creating a boom in data centres and other AI infrastructure operations in India.
Khaitan & Co recently said it advised Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Meta Platforms on developing a 168 MW hyperscale data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This will be Meta’s first built-to-suit data centre in India and is expected to be ready in two years, with an option to expand.
Mint explains how Indian law firms are helping tech giants set up data centres amid an AI and digital infrastructure boom.
Why is there an AI data centre boom?
The rapid adoption of AI, cloud computing and digital services is driving massive demand for data centres. According to PwC India's ‘Transforming India into a Trusted Global Data Hub’ report, India's data centre capacity is expected to grow from 1.5 GW at present to nearly 14 GW by 2035, creating a $280-billion opportunity.