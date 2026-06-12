Mint Explainer: Why AI data centres are the new goldmine for Indian law firms

Indian law firms have a new stream of work as developers, hyperscalers, AI companies and investors pour billions into digital infrastructure, creating a boom in data centres and other AI infrastructure operations in India.
Indian law firms have a new stream of work as developers, hyperscalers, AI companies and investors pour billions into digital infrastructure, creating a boom in data centres and other AI infrastructure operations in India.
Khaitan & Co recently said it advised Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Meta Platforms on developing a 168 MW hyperscale data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This will be Meta’s first built-to-suit data centre in India and is expected to be ready in two years, with an option to expand.
Khaitan & Co recently said it advised Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Meta Platforms on developing a 168 MW hyperscale data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This will be Meta’s first built-to-suit data centre in India and is expected to be ready in two years, with an option to expand.
Mint explains how Indian law firms are helping tech giants set up data centres amid an AI and digital infrastructure boom.
Why is there an AI data centre boom?
The rapid adoption of AI, cloud computing and digital services is driving massive demand for data centres. According to PwC India's ‘Transforming India into a Trusted Global Data Hub’ report, India's data centre capacity is expected to grow from 1.5 GW at present to nearly 14 GW by 2035, creating a $280-billion opportunity.
Major technology companies are also committing billions of dollars to India's AI and data-centre ecosystem.
- Google plans to invest $15 billion in an AI-ready data centre hub in Visakhapatnam.
- Amazon has announced investments of over $35 billion by 2030 to expand cloud and AI infrastructure.
- TCS is investing around ₹18,000 crore ($2.1 billion) in AI-focused data centres through its HyperVault joint venture with TPG.
Shantanu Gupta, a partner at Khaitan & Co, notes that the AI segment is gaining rapid traction globally and seeing a major surge of interest in India, which is driving a sharp increase in investments and deal activity.
How is data centre advisory different from conventional real estate projects?
Lawyers said setting up a data centre is different from setting up a tower or industrial plant as data centres depend on factors beyond land and construction, such as power availability, water supply, cooling infrastructure, fibre connectivity, and data security.
They also involve highly specialised contracts, ranging from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreements, power-purchase agreements (PPAs), colocation contracts, and service-level agreements (SLAs) that often guarantee 99.999% uptime.
"Data centres sit at the intersection of infrastructure, energy, technology, financing and regulatory aspects, which makes them far more complex than conventional real estate developments." said Atman Desai, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co.
What does the lifecycle of legal work look like?
Legal firms are involved before construction starts. The first stage of work involves evaluating and choosing a state where the data centre will be built. Lawyers then move on to getting various approvals, negotiating contracts, arranging the power supply, and structuring financing.
Once construction is done, the focus shifts to customer agreements, vendor contracts, telecom connectivity arrangements, and operational compliance.
The work doesn’t end there, though. Law firms continue to advise companies on regulatory compliances, joint ventures, and service-level agreements with vendors for various products and services.
“The legal work in a typical data centre project is not just for the setup and start of operations — it is ongoing,” said Sajai Singh, partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors.
What are the biggest concerns of AI companies?
One of the main questions these companies ask law firms is where to set up the facility. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have emerged as preferred destinations due to their policy incentives and access to the immense power needed to run a data centre.
Other concerns typically include regulatory approvals, land acquisition and tax incentives to power procurement, environmental compliance, and data protection and cybersecurity requirements. They also seek advice on managing supply-chain disruptions, cross-border technology issues, and contractual risks. Another key concern of foreign investors is identifying the right local partner.
According to Sajai Singh of JSA, since regulations governing data centres and AI infrastructure are still evolving, legal advisory is not a one-time engagement but an ongoing partnership throughout the lifecycle of the project.
Will AI infrastructure become a major legal practice area?
Law firms argued it has already become one, with large investments and commitments from tech companies, infrastructure developers, and investors creating a steady pipeline of work for the legal industry. As India positions itself as a major hub for cloud computing services, digital infrastructure projects are rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing practice areas for law firms, they added.
Mihir Rale, partner & co-head, digital, TMT at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “The sheer amount of capital expenditure dedicated to this space is unprecedented and while there may be some exuberance around the expenditure globally, the ultimate utility is undeniable.”