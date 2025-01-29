The Chinese artificial intelligence app, DeepSeek, has been temporarily removed from the Apple and Google app stores in Italy, following a request from the country's data protection authority for more information regarding its handling of personal data. The app’s removal, which occurred on Wednesday, came just a day after the Italian regulator, the Garante, raised concerns about potential breaches of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

DeepSeek, which launched a free AI assistant last week, had quickly gained traction, overtaking ChatGPT in download numbers on Apple’s App Store by Monday. The app claims to use significantly less data and offer services at a fraction of the cost of its competitors, sparking interest in the tech market. However, the surge in popularity raised alarm bells among regulators across Europe.

The Garante’s investigation focuses on several key aspects of DeepSeek’s operations. The authority is seeking clarification on what personal data the app collects, its sources, the legal grounds for processing the data, and whether it is stored in China. Additionally, regulators are concerned with the protection of minors, the prevention of algorithmic bias, and the potential for electoral interference, especially with upcoming national elections.

Italy’s data regulator gave DeepSeek and its affiliated companies 20 days to respond to its inquiries. While the app was pulled from the app stores in Italy, it appears to still be functional for users who had previously downloaded it. Additionally, DeepSeek remains available for download in other European Union countries and the United Kingdom.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has also sought information from DeepSeek regarding the processing of data from Irish users. As the lead EU regulator for many large U.S. tech firms, Ireland's DPC plays a significant role in overseeing data privacy matters across the continent. However, DeepSeek has not chosen Ireland as its EU headquarters, which complicates matters for the DPC's jurisdiction.

As the investigation continues, both DeepSeek and the wider AI sector will be closely monitored for compliance with EU data protection laws.

In Germany, authorities are also on alert for potential AI-driven interference in public opinion ahead of the national elections on 23 February, further highlighting the growing concerns over the use of AI technology in Europe.