DeepSeek chief’s journey from math geek to global disruptor
Gregory Zuckerman , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jan 2025, 06:07 PM IST
SummaryThe math geek caught the investing bug and launched a hedge fund before founding the company whose AI models took the world by surprise.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Some call him China’s Sam Altman.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less