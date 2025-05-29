DeepSeek closes gap with ChatGPT, Gemini in AI race with R1 upgrade: Cuts hallucinations and improves reasoning

Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek has introduced an upgraded version of its R1 model, claiming significant improvements in mathematical reasoning, programming, and logical capabilities, while reducing hallucination rates, a common flaw in large language models.

The company revealed details of the new model, DeepSeek-R1-0528, on Thursday via the AI platform Hugging Face, stating that its performance now closely rivals top-tier models such as OpenAI’s o3 and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro. The announcement comes as part of China’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a serious contender in the global AI race.

“In terms of comprehensive performance, the updated model is approaching the level of the industry’s leading systems,” the startup noted in its Hugging Face release. The upgrade builds upon the success of the original R1, launched in January, which surprised the global AI community by delivering competitive results despite being developed with significantly fewer resources than its Western counterparts.

DeepSeek’s rise has captured the imagination of both China’s tech sector and political leadership. Following the debut of R1, company founder Liang Wenfeng emerged as a prominent figure within the domestic innovation landscape. His influence was underscored in February when he was invited to a prestigious economic forum hosted by President Xi Jinping. Seated alongside industry titans such as Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Tencent’s Pony Ma, Liang's presence symbolised the growing confidence in China's home-grown AI talent.

The original R1 model sparked concerns in the West over the pace of China’s AI advancements, prompting renewed urgency among major players. Its release also coincided with a brief dip in the share price of Nvidia Corp., the American firm whose chips power much of today’s AI infrastructure. However, Nvidia has since recovered, supported by strong data centre investment and optimistic earnings projections.

Based in Hangzhou, DeepSeek is among a new wave of Chinese AI companies striving to challenge the dominance of American tech firms. Its emphasis on cost-efficient yet high-performing models has resonated widely, both at home and abroad.