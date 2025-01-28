Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek competes with Western models in capability and cost but shows limitations due to state censorship. This article examines the key topics that DeepSeek avoids, highlighting its censorship influences.

Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek has been making headlines worldwide, grabbing attention for its ability to rival Western competitors at a fraction of the cost. But when it comes to certain topics, the bot is not as forthcoming as some might hope.

DeepSeek, much like its domestic rival ERNIE Bot, toes the official Chinese government line on sensitive subjects, either offering carefully crafted responses or dodging questions altogether. Here is a closer look at what DeepSeek refused to answer or dodged smartly when asked by AFP.

Tiananmen Square Ask DeepSeek about the events of June 4, 1989 — the infamous Tiananmen Square crackdown — and you will hit a wall. Instead of delving into what happened, the chatbot simply responded, "I cannot answer that question."

When pressed for a reason, DeepSeek explained it is programmed to avoid sensitive, controversial, or potentially harmful topics. For those looking for straight answers, it is a clear sign that some history is off-limits.

Xinjiang On the topic of Xinjiang, where China has faced international criticism over allegations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, DeepSeek initially offered some details. It acknowledges reports of forced labour and "mass internment and indoctrination" as described by rights groups.

But after a few minutes, that response disappeared and it was replaced with a polite but firm, "This question is beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else."

China’s Leadership While DeepSeek is happy to share detailed insights about international figures like Donald Trump, it is a different story when the conversation shifts to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ask about China’s leader, and the wire was redirected to "talk about something else."

When asked more broadly about Chinese leadership, the bot sticks to a safe, pre-approved script. According to DeepSeek, China’s leaders are responsible for the nation’s "rapid rise" and improvements in its citizens’ quality of life — nothing more, nothing less.

Taiwan and Hong Kong Unsurprisingly, Taiwan and Hong Kong are also tricky subjects. DeepSeek begins by acknowledging differing views — for example, that "many people" in Taiwan see it as a sovereign nation. But moments later, those answers vanish, replaced with the official line,

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," it declares. Any talk of independence is dismissed as "doomed to fail," with Beijing’s commitment to reunification described as a "great cause."

Similarly, DeepSeek frames the 2019 Hong Kong protests as the work of a "very small number of people with ulterior motives" who disrupted social order and broke the law.

(With inputs from AFP)