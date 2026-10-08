DeepSeek doubles funding target to $15 billion ahead of 2027 IPO: Who has committed and where will the money go?

China’s DeepSeek is considering raising as much as 100 billion yuan ($14.9 billion) in its latest funding round—double its original target—as investors show strong interest in the AI startup.
DeepSeek had initially aimed to raise 50 billion yuan, but the round has attracted strong interest from state-backed funds, investment arms of listed Chinese companies and venture capital firms. The company is, however, vetting investors closely and has reportedly rejected private funds raised from individual investors.
The funding round comes as DeepSeek prepares for a possible 2027 IPO. The company has tapped CITIC Securities to work on preparations for a potential listing on Shanghai’s STAR Market.
Rival Moonshot, meanwhile, is also targeting an early 2027 IPO after closing funding at a $50 billion valuation.
Among the investors that have committed capital are battery maker CATL, automaker Geely Auto, Monolith Management and Loyal Valley Capital, one person familiar with the matter told CNBC.
Tencent, which also landed the biggest investment in the startup at 10 billion yuan in a previous round of financing, aims to integrate AI into its platforms, a Bloomberg report said. CATL may be eyeing an increasingly lucrative business of supplying components to the industry, including for data centers.
The biggest requirement is likely to be AI computing infrastructure. DeepSeek plans to deploy at least 160,000 Huawei AI accelerators at a data centre it is building in Inner Mongolia. The company is also working with Huawei to optimise software for its Ascend chips, as China seeks to reduce reliance on Nvidia’s AI hardware.
The funding will also help DeepSeek expand research and retain AI talent as competition intensifies. Its latest model, V4.1 Flash, is designed to offer greater capability, faster inference and higher throughput.
That makes the fundraising notable given DeepSeek’s reputation for developing AI models at relatively low cost. Its emergence in January 2025 challenged the assumption that frontier AI necessarily requires massive spending.
But DeepSeek’s founder Liang Wenfeng has told investors that his priority is “pushing the technology toward artificial general intelligence over maximizing profit”, according to CNBC.
Liang’s net worth more than doubled to around $36 billion when DeepSeek closed its first round of external fundraising this summer. The AI startup grew as an offshoot from his hedge fund High-Flyer, which provided much of the initial support. Liang contributed again in the previous 50-billion-yuan round, which valued DeepSeek at roughly 350 billion yuan at the time.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and CNBC)