DeepSeek R1, the China’s AI model which offers performance on par with OpenAI, is now available on the US search engine startup Perplexity AI and it will support deep web research.

“DeepSeek R1 is now available on Perplexity to support deep web research. There's a new Pro Search reasoning mode selector, along with OpenAI o1, with transparent chain of thought into model's reasoning,” said the company in a post on X handle.

“We're increasing the number of daily uses for both free and paid as add more capacity during the day. Stay tuned,” the post further reads.

The development came hours after Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas congratulated DeepSeek AI for getting to #1 on the App Store and said, "For a while, it wasn't clear who would beat ChatGPT for the first time. The best we could manage was #8, a year ago. Look forward to using all their models for search, assistant, and agents this year.”

Meanwhile, reacting to a concern raised by an X user, Srinivas said, “All DeepSeek usage in Perplexity is through models hosted in data centers in the USA and Europe. DeepSeek is *open-source*. None of your data goes to China.”

According to Bloomberg, DeepSeek R1 is near or better than rival models in several leading benchmarks such as AIME 2024 for mathematical tasks, MMLU for general knowledge and AlpacaEval 2.0 for question-and-answer performance.