DeepSeek R1 arrives on Perplexity, CEO praises 'proliferation of search agents'

Livemint

DeepSeek's R-1 reasoning model is now available on Perplexity AI for deep web research, with increased daily uses for free and paid users. The service prioritizes user data security by hosting in Western servers. CEO Aravind Srinivas plans to expand capacity in US data centers.

DeepSeek R1 available on Peplexity AI.

Perplexity AI has announced that Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's R-1 reasoning model is now available to use for deep web research on its platform. The Aravind Srinivas led company stated that it is increasing the number of uses for both free and paid users as it adds more capacity.

“DeepSeek R1 is now available on Perplexity to support deep web research. There's a new Pro Search reasoning mode selector, along with OpenAI o1, with transparent chain of thought into model's reasoning. We're increasing the number of daily uses for both free and paid as add more capacity during the day. Stay tuned!" the company wrote in a post on X

Perplexity also highlighted that using DeepSeek R-1 on through its servers would keep the user data in ‘western servers’. It wrote, “DeepSeek on Perplexity is hosted in US/EU data centers - your data never leaves Western servers. The open source model is hosted completely independent of China. Your privacy and data security is our priority."

Aravind Srinivas on DeepSeek-R1:

In a post on X, Perplexity's Indian origin CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote that the company will buy more capacity to keep serving DeepSeek R1 in American data centres. He also noted that the ‘proliferation of search agents has just begun’.

“Also we’re going to buy more capacity to keep serving DeepSeek R1 in American data centers! Those shorting NVDA are shortsighted. The proliferation of search agents and assistants that can reason has just begun!" Srinivas wrote on X.

