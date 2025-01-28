DeepSeek won’t sink US AI titans

The selloff seems excessive. Much remains unknown about DeepSeek’s claims, including what sorts of chips the company had access to despite the effect of sanctions. Several chip analysts on Monday disputed the notion that DeepSeek built something on par with advanced U.S.-based AI models at such a low cost. “DeepSeek DID NOT ‘build OpenAI for $5 million,’ " wrote Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein. “The ‘DeepSeek’ moment is driving investors to shoot first and ask questions later," wrote Joshua Buchalter of TD Cowen. “While DeepSeek’s achievement could be groundbreaking, we question the notion that its feats were done without the use of advanced GPUs to fine tune it," wrote Atif Malik of Citigroup.