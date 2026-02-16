Delhi set to host first AI Film Festival: Check date, ticket rates, venue and dress code

New Delhi is entering a fresh artistic era with its inaugural AI (artificial intelligence) Film Festival, merging cinematography, tech, and heritage at one of the capital's most legendary sites. Slated for 17 February, this celebration is part of the broader India AI Impact Summit 2026 and features an evening dedicated to cinema crafted through artificial intelligence.

Hosted at the majestic Qutub Minar, the programme intends to demonstrate how AI is reshaping narratives, aesthetics, and production methods. Featuring short films, expert panels, and accolades, the gala is tailored for directors, tech fans, academics, and the general public.

Time and Location The AI Film Festival will be held on 17 February 2026, within the Qutub Minar grounds. The schedule spans from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM, beginning with an evening reception and concluding with a grand awards presentation.

This specific setting marries ancient history with cutting-edge innovation, ensuring the atmosphere is both visually stunning and avant-garde.

Admission and Registration Attendance for the AI Film Festival requires prior planning; there is no walk-in access. Guests are required to sign up beforehand to secure a spot.

Standard tickets begin at ₹ 2,500

A small number of complimentary passes exist

- Accredited press members can apply for media entry Due to limited seating and high demand for AI-centric gatherings, coordinators advise registering early to ensure participation.

Attire Guidelines A specific dress protocol has been established for the event. Guests are invited to arrive in traditional Indian clothing. The goal is to fuse local heritage with modern tech, particularly given the historic nature of the Qutub Minar.

The festivities will also feature Indian musical performances, artistic lighting, and specialized decorations.

Event Highlights The AI Film Festival will debut AI-assisted short films picked from a pool of domestic and international entries. Approximately five to six projects will be presented throughout the night.

Beyond the screenings, the itinerary features:

-Debates regarding AI and the future of storytelling

-Intimate interviews with leading industry figures

-Award ceremony featuring prizes valued at $12,000

The theme emphasises utilising artificial intelligence as a creative instrument rather than a substitute for human imagination.

Significance of AI Film Festival Coinciding with the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the festival establishes Delhi as a hub for international AI dialogue. While the main summit addresses regulation and infrastructure, this film event explores AI through an expressive and cultural framework.

AI Impact Summit On Monday, the world's largest artificial intelligence summit opened to packed halls and long queues, as tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists thronged the conference venue.

An expo where the who's who of the tech industry - from Google to Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI and Microsoft, besides homegrown giants - put on display innovations on AI is held alongside. Focused on AI's transformative impact, it includes 300 exhibitions, 13 country pavilions, and addresses themes of People, Planet, and Progress.