Despite creating AI chatbot LMChat before OpenAI's ChatGPT, Jeff Dean says Google AI leaders failed to 'appreciate...'

Legendary computer scientist and software engineer Jeff Dean made an astonishing revelation recently. According to 58-year-old former chief scientist of Google, Google had built a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot much before OpenAI released its own. Jeff Dean on 5 August disclosed that leading search engine created its version of chatbot — LMChat — a year before the launch of OpenAI's groundbreaking product in 2022.

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He made this announcement in a podcast video recorded before he announced that he would leave the company after 27 years. During the days of Google's invention of chatbot. Dean led Google's AI division. He served this position from 2018 to 2023 before taking up the chief scientist role.

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In the clip, he can be heard saying, “We actually had an internal chatbot system that Googlers could play with even before ChatGPT came out.” Recalling the pandemic days, he said, “A lot of Googlers would enjoy… everyone's lockdown at home and so they'd enjoy spending time chatting with it during lunch because was a nice engaging lunch partner.”

He added, “And I think one of the things we were a little you know our view of things from a search perspective was like these models elucidate a lot and they don't get things right correctly you know a lot of the time or some of the time and that means that they aren't as useful as they could be…. we'd like to make that better and you know from a search perspective. You want to get the right answer 100% of the time. Ideally, we're going to be very high on factuality and these models were not near that bar…. I think what we were a little unsure about is that they were incredibly useful.”

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What is LMChat? Notably, LMChat, developed by Google and DeepMind, was an internal conversational AI chatbot which offered a ChatGPT-like user experience, but Google kept it unreleased due to fears that it would reduce Google Search usage and concerns over inaccurate or problematic outputs. Google invented the Transformer architecture in 2017 that underpins modern Large Language Models (LLMs).

'We didn't quite appreciate' Describing the use case of chatbots, he noted, “We didn't quite appreciate how useful they could be for things you wouldn't ask a search engine. Like, help me write a note or take this stack and give a quick summary of it. That's the kind of thing we have seen people flock to in terms of using chatbots as amazing new capabilities rather than a search engine."

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Jeff Dean's statement on chatbot invention comes at a time the cofounder of Google Brain, chief scientist of Google DeepMind and Google Research joined the list Google's veteran departures, including Sanjay Ghemawat, Quoc Le and Oriol Vinyals.

Dean's left Google to co-found the AI start-up Discovery Loop with Sanjay Ghemawat. Built as a public benefit corporation, Discovery Loop uses AI for automating scientific and engineering experiments.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.