Did Elon Musk use OpenAI code to train Grok chatbot? Employee says, ‘accidentally picked up some…’
Elon Musk's xAI has been accused of using OpenAI code for training the company's Grok AI chatbot. The issue came to the fore after Grok declined to reply to a question citing OpenAI policy.
Elon Musk's xAI is embroiled in yet another controversy, with some users suggesting that the company's generative AI-based chatbot - Grok - may have been trained on OpenAI code. The matter is made more serious by the history between OpenAI, Sam Altman and Musk. The 52-year-old billionaire was a co-founder of OpenAI, but left the company after his appeal to take over the reins of the AI startup was rejected by other co-founders, including current CEO Sam Altman, according to a previous report by Semafor.
Notably, Grok AI had started rolling out to X Premium Plus subscribers in the US on Saturday. While updating about the Grok announcement, X wrote, "ok buckle up everyone access to @grok is now rolling out to Premium subscribers in the US over the next week. the longer you've been a subscriber, the sooner you can grok. you can find Grok in the side menu on web, iOS, and Android (app must be up to date). on iOS & Android, you can add it to your bottom menu for easy access. don't forget your towel!"
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.