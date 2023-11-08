Disclose if AI used to make election ads on Facebook, Instagram, Meta tells advertisers
Meta Platforms also says that it will continue to use independent fact-checking partners to review misinformation, and will not allow ads to run if they are rated as false, altered, partly false or missing context
From next year advertisers will have to disclose when artificial intelligence (AI) or other digital methods are used to alter or create political, social or election related advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, said Meta Platforms on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message