Does Perplexity’s “answer engine” threaten Google?

Rather than being a disrupter, Perplexity looks more like an example of what Christensen called “sustaining" innovation—making good products better. There is nothing wrong with that. But it is a game that Alphabet can play, too. It has the researchers and deep pockets to keep improving generative-AI search. It is experimenting with an AI tool called “search generative experience", and says the computing costs of such queries have fallen by 80% since they were first introduced. It is confident it will be able to use AI to better monetise ads. Meanwhile its search revenues continue to boom; they rose by 14% year on year in the first quarter. Not exactly the start of the Reformation.