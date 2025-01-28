US President Donald Trump has reacted to the DeepSeek panic surrounding the US markets calling the Chinese AI app ‘positive’ and a wake up call for the US industry.
Speaking to a Republican congressional retreat in Miami, Trump said, “Hopefully, the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win,”
"I would say that could be a positive… So instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with hopefully the same solution." Trump added
