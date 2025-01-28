Hello User
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Donald Trump calls DeepSeek AI ‘positive’ development, gives advice to US companies: ‘Focus on…’

Donald Trump calls DeepSeek AI ‘positive’ development, gives advice to US companies: ‘Focus on…’

Livemint

US President Donald Trump calls the Chinese AI app DeepSeek a positive development and a wake-up call for American industries. He emphasizes the need for the US to focus on competition to achieve similar solutions at lower costs.

Donald Trump commented on the rapid rise of DeepSeek AI.

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the DeepSeek panic surrounding the US markets calling the Chinese AI app ‘positive’ and a wake up call for the US industry.

Speaking to a Republican congressional retreat in Miami, Trump said, “Hopefully, the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win,"

"I would say that could be a positive… So instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with hopefully the same solution." Trump added

