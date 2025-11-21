Don’t let AI ruin the em dash
Summary
In defense of the newly controversial punctuation mark, which has become a target for those determined to root out AI writing.
A few weeks ago my 16-year-old son Laszlo, a student journalist, received a tip for his school newspaper: A source had told him that the administration—which had banned all use of AI—had used it to write an email to parents.
