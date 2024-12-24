Don’t look now, but China’s AI is catching up fast
Raffaele Huang , Tracy Qu , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Dec 2024, 04:22 PM IST
SummaryChinese artificial-intelligence startups are using workarounds to challenge OpenAI despite a lack of access to advanced chips.
SINGAPORE—Chinese startups show signs of catching up with America’s leading artificial-intelligence models more quickly than many in the industry had expected, despite the restrictions China faces in buying advanced chips.
